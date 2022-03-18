IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $482.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.85. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 178.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

