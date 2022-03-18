IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 171.35% from the company’s previous close.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $482.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,835,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 21,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 90,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,337,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

