IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IDYA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.63. 751,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,374. The stock has a market cap of $486.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.85. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 178.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.