IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $7.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $534.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,323. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

