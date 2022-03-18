Idle (IDLE) Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week

Idle (IDLE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. Idle has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $5,834.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idle has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,835.59 or 0.06976650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,644.20 or 1.00000522 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00032189 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,976,159 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

