IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IGG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($15.73) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.25).

Shares of IG Group stock opened at GBX 792 ($10.30) on Wednesday. IG Group has a 12-month low of GBX 698 ($9.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 960 ($12.48). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The stock has a market cap of £3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 8.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 788.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 808.28.

In other news, insider June Felix bought 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 772 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £49,994.72 ($65,012.64). Also, insider Charlie Rozes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of £36,250 ($47,139.14).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

