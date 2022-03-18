Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IKNA stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $8.51. 7,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,823. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $37.61.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IKNA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Ikena Oncology (Get Rating)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.