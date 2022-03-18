Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IKNA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.58. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

