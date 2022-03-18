Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Update

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 956,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 714,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,308 shares of company stock worth $89,526 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the third quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 23.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

IMMR opened at $5.28 on Friday. Immersion has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

