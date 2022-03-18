ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.88 Million

Equities analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) to report sales of $23.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $28.40 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $15.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $90.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.97 million to $100.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $145.89 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $247.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMGN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. 3,535,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,126. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.28.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.