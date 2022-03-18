Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Hussein Mecklai Sells 473 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $28,701.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Hussein Mecklai sold 6,513 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $443,014.26.

Shares of PI stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.60.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

PI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 50,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Impinj by 2,395.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,597,000 after purchasing an additional 980,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Impinj by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 114,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Impinj by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

