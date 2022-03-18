IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Releases Earnings Results

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INABGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

INAB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,070. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. IN8bio has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 20.31, a quick ratio of 20.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INAB shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on IN8bio from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IN8bio stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INABGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of IN8bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

About IN8bio (Get Rating)

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

