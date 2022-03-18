IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Releases Earnings Results

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

INAB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,070. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. IN8bio has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 20.31, a quick ratio of 20.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INAB shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on IN8bio from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IN8bio stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IN8bio Inc ( NASDAQ:INAB Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of IN8bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

About IN8bio

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

