IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Releases Earnings Results

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.
INAB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,070. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. IN8bio has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 20.31, a quick ratio of 20.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INAB shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on IN8bio from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About IN8bio (Get Rating)
IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.
