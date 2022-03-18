INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on April 15th

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
INDT stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.94. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $59.10 and a 52-week high of $82.94. The firm has a market cap of $761.91 million, a P/E ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.89.
In other INDUS Realty Trust news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.76 per share, for a total transaction of $7,576,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 278,851 shares of company stock valued at $21,108,801. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
INDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Aegis began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.
Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
