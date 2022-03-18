INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on April 15th

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

INDT stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.94. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $59.10 and a 52-week high of $82.94. The firm has a market cap of $761.91 million, a P/E ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.89.

In other INDUS Realty Trust news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.76 per share, for a total transaction of $7,576,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 278,851 shares of company stock valued at $21,108,801. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after buying an additional 70,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 1,365.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

INDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Aegis began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

