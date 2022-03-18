Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given New €31.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($37.36) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €28.00 ($30.77) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($34.62) to €27.00 ($29.67) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.87) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

