Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $34.99 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.99.

IFNNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($52.97) to €48.40 ($53.19) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.26) to €5.55 ($6.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

