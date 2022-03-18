Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ISV. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.60.

TSE:ISV opened at C$22.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$399.18 million and a P/E ratio of 13.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.14. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

