Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Information Services (TSE:ISVGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ISV. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.60.

TSE:ISV opened at C$22.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$399.18 million and a P/E ratio of 13.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.14. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87.

About Information Services (Get Rating)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

