ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 986,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 7,135,837 shares.The stock last traded at $10.54 and had previously closed at $9.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($11.76) to €10.90 ($11.98) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.62.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. On average, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ING Groep by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 169,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ING Groep by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 303,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 29.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 188.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

