Insider Buying: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Acquires $62,250.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Narasimha Kini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $136.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $146.20.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

