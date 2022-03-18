Insider Buying: Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Director Buys $294,000.00 in Stock

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) Director Laurence Tarica acquired 70,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gannett stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.50. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gannett by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

