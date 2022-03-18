Insider Buying: Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Acquires C$53,850.00 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Steven Keith Bowman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$53.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,158.

TSE LNR opened at C$57.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47. Linamar Co. has a twelve month low of C$48.99 and a twelve month high of C$84.63. The company has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$67.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.08.

Get Linamar alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.