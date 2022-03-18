Insider Buying: Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Director Purchases 435 Shares of Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VRTS stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.51. 101,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,613. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.76 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 38.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

