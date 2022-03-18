Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells 113 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $10,503.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,562. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.14 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.28 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,984,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

