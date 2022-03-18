Insider Selling: Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Insider Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $53.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 116,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 43,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

