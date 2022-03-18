Insider Selling: Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $62.85. 14,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,148. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BECN. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

