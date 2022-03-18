Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO Sells $19,293.30 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) CEO John Dobak sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $19,293.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $33,369.83.

DMTK stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $66.88.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 661.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of DermTech by 24.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 268,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 52,290 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in DermTech by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DermTech by 18.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DermTech by 97.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DMTK. BTIG Research cut their price target on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

