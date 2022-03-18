Insider Selling: Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Insider Sells £20,888.40 in Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.18), for a total value of £20,888.40 ($27,163.07).

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 3,157 ($41.05) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,246.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,405.36. The company has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. Derwent London Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,797 ($36.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.07).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. Derwent London’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLN. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($34.68) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.41) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.06) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.11) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,469.44 ($45.12).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

