Insider Selling: Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Senior Officer Sells 7,593 Shares of Stock

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total value of C$430,826.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,576,293.50.
Vernon Dai-Chung Yu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 25th, Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of Enbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$177,738.00.
Shares of TSE ENB traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$56.46. 17,025,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,669,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of C$44.62 and a twelve month high of C$57.54. The company has a market cap of C$114.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.62.
Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
