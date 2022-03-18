Insider Selling: Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Senior Officer Sells 7,593 Shares of Stock

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total value of C$430,826.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,576,293.50.

Vernon Dai-Chung Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of Enbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$177,738.00.

Shares of TSE ENB traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$56.46. 17,025,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,669,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of C$44.62 and a twelve month high of C$57.54. The company has a market cap of C$114.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.62.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.08.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

