Insider Selling: Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) COO Sells $463,170.54 in Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $463,170.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laureate Education stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.02. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Laureate Education by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

