Insider Selling: Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) COO Sells $463,170.54 in Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $463,170.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Laureate Education stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.02. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th.
About Laureate Education (Get Rating)
Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.
