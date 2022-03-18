Insider Selling: Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Insider Sells £900,000 in Stock

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) insider Robert C. Walters sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.80), for a total value of £900,000 ($1,170,351.11).

LON:RWA opened at GBX 610 ($7.93) on Friday. Robert Walters plc has a 12 month low of GBX 499 ($6.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 892 ($11.60). The firm has a market cap of £467.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 712.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 744.09.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $5.40. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.68) price objective on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

About Robert Walters (Get Rating)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.