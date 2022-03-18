Insider Selling: Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Director Sells C$404,311.38 in Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 436,173 shares in the company, valued at C$2,263,737.87.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$5.37 on Friday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.49 and a 12-month high of C$6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SES. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.23.

About Secure Energy Services (Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.