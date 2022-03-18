Insider Selling: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $40,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Micah Heavener also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Micah Heavener acquired 5,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $39,950.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.

SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 66,247,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,768,695. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.