Insider Selling: Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Chairman Sells 8,621 Shares of Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 8,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $425,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $7,104,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 57.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.