Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

Insight Select Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE INSI opened at $17.71 on Friday. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insight Select Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Insight Select Income Fund ( NYSE:INSI Get Rating ) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Insight Select Income Fund worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

