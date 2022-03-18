Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.
Insight Select Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE INSI opened at $17.71 on Friday. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53.
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
