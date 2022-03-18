Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Inspirato stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Inspirato has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

In other Inspirato news, Director R Scot Sellers sold 84,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $852,763.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Bradley A. Handler sold 31,642 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $319,584.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,848.

Inspirato Inc is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences.

