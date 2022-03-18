Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Inspirato stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Inspirato has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $108.00.
Inspirato Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inspirato Inc is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences.
