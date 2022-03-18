Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 85,295 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.61% of Insulet worth $111,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Insulet by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $248.27 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $193.70 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,079.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Bank of America began coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

