Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITRG. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $88.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the third quarter worth $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in Integra Resources by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Integra Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

