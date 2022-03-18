Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 290.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $349,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.9% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

PG stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $127.04 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

