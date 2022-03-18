Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys 2,143,521 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 324.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,804,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143,521 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 5.0% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $114,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.75. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.