Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys 972 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $871.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $875.32 billion, a PE ratio of 177.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $902.60 and a 200 day moving average of $932.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.