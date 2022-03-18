Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 1,752,232 iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,752,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,767,000. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVLU. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $25.19 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $27.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86.

