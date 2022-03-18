Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New $963,000 Investment in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 22,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $565.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.97 and a 200 day moving average of $309.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

