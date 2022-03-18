International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Trading Down 0.1%

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 54,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut International Land Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

