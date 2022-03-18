Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $47.00.

IPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.78.

IPG stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $27.56 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

