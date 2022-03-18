inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $23 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.95 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

INTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get inTEST alerts:

INTT stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. inTEST has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $111.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in inTEST by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth $691,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of inTEST by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About inTEST (Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.