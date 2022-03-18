Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Update

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 611,800 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 519,700 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,529. Intrusion has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $28.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $46.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 167.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 2,716.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

