Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,130 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 4.9% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.11. 116,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,917. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.21 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

