Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

INUV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 8,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,326. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $59.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inuvo stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Inuvo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Inuvo in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Inuvo from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

