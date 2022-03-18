Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 3,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.