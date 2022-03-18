Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.08

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.
About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
