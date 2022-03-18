Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.08

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 75,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

