Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA cut its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,324 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 5.1% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned 0.18% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,051 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,227,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,029,000 after buying an additional 1,571,630 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,590,000 after buying an additional 377,807 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,792,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,741,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,346,000 after buying an additional 700,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.25. 51,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,282,088. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.